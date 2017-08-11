Newborn girl rescued in Houston after being abandoned, covered in ants

HOUSTON (AP/KXAN) — A newborn girl has been saved after a passer-by found her abandoned, crying and covered in ants and other debris in a flower bed at a suburban Houston apartment complex.

Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Gilliland says only the alertness of the complex resident who found the baby before dawn Thursday saved the child from dying.

“I heard something like a cat,” Albert Peterson told NBC affiliate KPRC-TV. “She was there on the ground in the flower bed with ants. She was covered from head to toe and all in her ears… She had a lot of strength too. She was fighting.”

Investigators say the girl was less than an hour old and her umbilical cord was still attached. They followed a trail of blood to an apartment where a 21-year-old woman admitted being the mother.

Investigators concluded that the child was born inside the apartment and then taken outside and dumped in the bushes.

“I’m in shock,” said Roger Coreas. “There’s a hospital, not even a block down the road and if the mother was so worried about the infant’s safety she could’ve easily gone to drop off the baby.”

The woman has been detained for psychological and medical evaluation, but no charges have been filed.

A hearing will be held Friday to determine who will get custody of the baby.

