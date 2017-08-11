NFL suspends Ezekiel Elliott for 6 games

DALLAS (WCMH) — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is being suspended for 6 games, the National Football League said Friday.

The NFL is still investigating domestic abuse allegations against the former Ohio State Buckeye.

Elliott was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, and led the NFL in rushing yards in his first season with Dallas last year.

