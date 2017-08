LICKING CO., OH (WCMH) — The Licking County 911 Center says one person is dead after a crash Friday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 1pm in the 7100 block of North Street Road (Ohio 661). It is unknown how many vehicles were involved.

The victim has not yet been identified.

