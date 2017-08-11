One injured in shooting in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person has been injured near a nightclub in southeast Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Lockbourne Road near the Sandpebble Lounge around 12:32am Friday. When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The condition of the victim is currently unknown.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

