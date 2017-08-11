Police: Hair stylist slain in Chicago stabbed over 40 times

By Published:

CHICAGO (AP) — A hair stylist suffered more than 40 stab wounds to his upper body in a fatal attack last month in the high-rise Chicago condo of a Northwestern professor, police said Friday.

Former professor Wyndham Lathem and Oxford University financial officer Andrew Warren face Chicago arrest warrants accusing them of murder in the July 27 fatal stabbing of 26-year-old Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau.

Cornell-Duranleau suffered “lacerations and mutilations to his body, his upper body, but not to the point of decapitation,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. He described the attack as “certainly very intense.”

Authorities have said the attack on Cornell-Duranleau, a Michigan native who moved to Chicago last year, was so brutal that the blade of the knife that investigators believe was used in the stabbing was broken. When police found him, he had already been dead for at least 12 hours.

Guglielmi said police believe there might have been some tension in Lathem and Cornell-Duranleau’s relationship.

“We’ve been looking a great deal, not only at the relationship between Dr. Lathem and the victim, but also the connection between all three,” he said.

Guglielmi said Chicago police are investigating the backgrounds of all the men but won’t be releasing details until they have questioned Lathem and Warren, who separately surrendered to California authorities last week. The pair had been on the run for eight days.

Lathem, 42, is being held without bail in Alameda County and has waived extradition to Chicago. His attorney has called him a “gentle soul.” Northwestern University said Monday that they fired him effective Aug. 4.

Warren, a British national, is expected to make his initial appearance in a San Francisco court Friday. He arrived in the U.S. just days before the killing.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s