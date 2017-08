COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in Beatty Park Friday.

According to Columbus police, it happened around 5:15pm at 247 North Ohio Avenye.

Police say the victim was attending a memorial vigil at Beatty Park when he was shot. He was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Columbus police.