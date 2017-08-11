VIDEO: Britney Spears fan jumps on stage during concert, is tackled by security

LAS VEGAS (WCMH) — Pop icon Britney Spears was performing at Planet Hollywood in Vegas on Wednesday night when a fan jumped onstage.

Security guards quickly tackled the man and pinned him down with the help of backup dancers. The man’s intentions were unclear.

TMZ reports Spears’ knees briefly buckled, and she asked security if the man had a gun.

She was ushered backstage and the man was handcuffed and escorted out. The show resumed later.

Wednesday night’s performance was Spears’ first since taking a break for the summer to tour in Asia.

Police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Jesse Webb. He was charged with trespassing.