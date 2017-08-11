VIDEO: Shocking video shows shooting of South Carolina officer

By Published:

WARNING: Some viewers may find the video above difficult to watch

HAMPTON, SC (AP/KRON) — A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 35 years for opening fire at a police officer, striking him four times, in a shooting captured by a camera in the officer’s glasses.

Solicitor Duffie Stone announced Wednesday that a jury found 29-year-old Malcolm Orr of Estill guilty of attempted murder and possessing a weapon in a violent crime. Orr received maximum sentences.

Stone says Estill officer Quincy Smith was responding to a call on New Year’s Day 2016 about someone trying to snatch groceries from customers. Smith spotted Orr walking from the store and ordered him to stop, but Orr instead fired eight times.

Bullets broke two bones in Smith’s arm, severed a vein in his neck, and passed through his upper torso.

The video shows the officer telling the man to stop and take his hands out of his pockets. Orr then pulls out a gun and shoots the officer.

The officer calls dispatch for help saying “tell my family I love them.”

Smith purchased the camera himself from Amazon.

The video was released by the Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

