Four injured after car strikes pole in Fayette County

FAYETTE CO., OH (WCMH) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says four people were injured after a car ran into a pole Saturday.

Only one vehicle was involved. The crash happened around 3pm in the 11000 block of Route 38.

Helicopter transports were called to the scene. There is no word on the condition of the victims.

