Hundreds face off at ‘Unite the Right’ white nationalist rally in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (AP) — Hundreds of people are facing off in Charlottesville ahead of a white nationalist rally planned in the Virginia city’s downtown.

Rally supporters and counter-protesters screamed, chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other Saturday morning.

Brawl in E Mkt at garage. Pepper spray pic.twitter.com/fV9wN0fKF6 — NBC29 (@NBC29) August 12, 2017

Men dressed in militia uniforms were carrying shields and openly carrying long guns.

Virginia State Police are making arrests, according to their Twitter page. A local state of emergency has been declared by Governor Terry McAuliffe.

Governor McAuliffe has declared a state of emergency to aid state response to violence at Alt-Right rally in Charlottesville — Terry McAuliffe (@GovernorVA) August 12, 2017

Right-wing blogger Jason Kessler says he planned what he calls a “pro-white” rally to protest Charlottesville’s decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a city park. Thousands of people are expected to pack the area.

There were also fights Friday night, when hundreds of white nationalists marched through the University of Virginia campus carrying torches.

A university spokesman said one person was arrested and several people were injured.