Man indicted for allegedly cyberstalking Delaware Co. Sheriff for more than 17 years

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — A Columbus man allegedly harassed and stalked the current Delaware County Sheriff for more than 17 years.

A federal grand jury indicted William E. Young, 54, of Columbus on one count of cyberstalking. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Young was arrested in 1999 for menacing by stalking a female.

Current Sheriff Russell Martin was one of the arresting officers. The Department of Justice describes how Young allegedly threatened Martin online and through threatening letters:

The affidavit details that over the course of more than 17 years, Young created four webpages and sent multiple letters claiming Martin is a “pedophile” and “corrupt cop.” Young allegedly mailed letters on numerous occasions to Martin’s wife and family, neighbors, physician, barber, church and church pastor and pastor’s wife, as well as to Ohio Wesleyan College, Delaware City Hall, the Delaware Chamber of Commerce, the Delaware City Mayor, Delaware City Council members, the Delaware Police Department, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the Delaware County Jail, the Arapahoe County Prosecutor’s Office and other local community businesses. “Letters varied in length from three to 92 pages, and often included court records related to the 1999 conviction and documents related to civil lawsuits that Young filed against the victim and a fellow officer,” U.S. Attorney Glassman said. In a May 2010 interview with agents of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), Young stated he wanted Martin fired and wanted him to “eat his gun.” In September 2015, Young allegedly mailed a 62-page letter to the Martin’s spouse which stated: “I’ll force his hand if the powers that be make the mistake of coming after me again. Then I’ll take everyone down who had a hand in what was done to me one by one.” Over the last decade, Young has filed multiple state and federal civil lawsuits against the victim and another arresting officer from Young’s 1999 arrest, and the Delaware Police Department, alleging various claims of corruption and fraud.

FBI agents arrested Young on Tuesday. Cyberstalking is a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Martin released a statement Saturday:

Over the last three decades in law enforcement, I’ve arrested or investigated thousands of criminals, many of them violent and extremely dangerous. The man the FBI arrested has threatened and harassed me and my family for years, and while I signed up for this job, my family didn’t. We deserve to be safeguarded from danger—just as any other citizen. I’m appreciative that the FBI and the United States Attorney’s Office took action to arrest and charge this suspect. I’ll cooperate with prosecutors and continue to work hard as Sheriff, protecting the people of Delaware County.