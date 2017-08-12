Police: 3 Ohio nurses treated for fentanyl exposure

MASSILLON, OH (AP) — Authorities say three nurses at an Ohio hospital had to be treated with an overdose reversal drug after being exposed to suspected fentanyl.

Police say the nurses at Massillon’s Affinity Medical Center lost consciousness Monday while cleaning a room where an overdose victim had been treated. All three were administered the overdose reversal drug naloxone and are said to have recovered.

A Massillon police spokesman says it’s believed the nurses were exposed to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid many times more powerful than heroin.

A union representing nurses at the hospital wants to meet with hospital officials to discuss protocols for environmental contamination. A hospital spokeswoman says the hospital has effective policies.

Massillon is located about 55 miles south of downtown Cleveland.

