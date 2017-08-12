Two troopers dead after Virginia State Police helicopter crashes near Charlottesville

ALBERMARLE COUNTY, VA (WAVY) – Virginia State Police are saying two troopers are dead after a helicopter crashed Saturday evening.

NBC News: Senior law enforcement official confirms that Virginia State Police troopers were killed in the helicopter crash this afternoon. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) August 12, 2017

VSP says the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. The crash happened in a wooden area near a home on Old Farm Road. No one on the ground was hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This happened just a short drive outside of Charlottesville where multiple people were injured and one person killed Saturday during various altercations resulting from “pro-white” protests that were taking place there.