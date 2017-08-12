U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Ralph Brown

Brown is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for felonious assault.

Brown is described as a black male, 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Deondre Davis

Davis is wanted by the Wheeling Police Department in West Virginia for murder.

Davis is described as a black male, 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Charles Johnson

Johnson is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for trafficking in drugs and weapons under disability.

Johnson is described as a black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Ryan Rock

Rock is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

Rock is described as a white male, 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.