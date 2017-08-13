Aldi to offer grocery delivery service in 3 US cities

By Published:
(Aldi)

NEW YORK (AP) — Aldi, the no-frills German grocer that’s expanding in the U.S., says it will offer grocery delivery for the first time in three American cities by the end of the month.

The company says it has a partnership with Instacart to deliver groceries to customers in Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angeles. Shoppers will be able to order goods on Instacart’s website or app, and Instacart workers will pull the items off the shelf and deliver them. Customers can schedule delivery for that day.

Instacart charges a delivery fee, and the company says some items may cost more than they do in Aldi stores.

Aldi says it may expand delivery to more cities. The chain, which has about 1,700 U.S. stores, plans to have 2,500 locations by 2022.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s