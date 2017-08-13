Best friend, Athens County community honor local teen in steer sale

ATHENS CO., OH (WCMH) — Noah Cox, a recent Ohio high school graduate from Coolville, Ohio was killed in a tractor accident in late May. This week his best friend showed his calf, an animal he cared so much for, at the Athens County Fair.

What happened next is nothing short of magical.

Austin Pullins never thought he’d be at the Athens County Fair without his best friend.

“He and Austin they were more than friends,” said Noah’s dad Jeff Cox.

Jeff said the two were like brothers–inseparable getting ready for the August 4-H competition at the Athens County Fair.

“The hours that they would spend on these animals is just incredible,” said Jeff.

This year they wouldn’t get to compete together. 18-year-old Noah died unexpectedly in a tractor accident May 31st in New Plymouth, Ohio.

“It still hurts. I could just imagine it being my own son,” said family friend Jeremy Carr.

Shortly after, Austin stepped up, deciding he would show Noah’s steer and allow someone else to show his. The business community got wind of the plan and got together.

“They was going to make sure that calf brought good money,” said Fair Board President Calvin Jarvis.

And, did it ever! Noah’s steer sold for a record $26,000. After, the donations kept coming.

“People started popping up, I want to add money to it,” said Jarvis. “It just continued to snowball and at the last report we’re kind of north of $70,000 that we’ve got towards the project in Noah’s name.

Noah’s steer won Grand Champion. Austin’s earned Reserve Champion at the fair. All that money will go towards scholarships for other 4-H students or a new fair building in Noah’s name.

“The support of the community…not just last night but ever since the accident has been absolutely overwhelming,” said Jeff holding back tears.

On this night, everybody won.

Donations can be mailed to:

The Noah Cox Memorial Fund

PO Box 159

Tuppers Plains, OH 45783

For more information, email: route7feed@route7feed.com