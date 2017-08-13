Hit and run leaves one in critical condition, another in serious condition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for the man responsible for a hit and run crash that injured two people.

It happened around 12:39am Sunday at the intersection of Ravenswood Court and South James Road. According to Columbus Police, Christopher Carter, 27, was stopped at a stop sign on his motorcycle when a Ford pickup driven by an unknown man attempted to go around him.

The pickup truck struck Carter’s motorcycle, knocking him and his passenger, Betty Johnson, 27, off of the bike. Johnson was run over and dragged for approximately 168 feet before the man stopped the pickup truck, got out, and removed Johnson from underneath the vehicle.

Police say the man then got back in the pickup truck and fled.

Johnson was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, and Carter was transported in serious condition.

Police say they are looking for a maroon Ford pickup truck with a crew cab, a long bed and tinted windows. There will be damage to the front and right side. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Columbus Police Accident Investigation Unit at 614-645-4767.

