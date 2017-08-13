Man in custody after firing shots into west Columbus home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man is in custody after discharging a firearm into a west Columbus residence.

It happened around 11:40pm Saturday on the 2200 block of Union Avenue. According to Columbus Police, Michael Wright, 27, pulled up in front of the residence and fired multiple shots into the home. Police say Wright fled the scene and crashed his vehicle into a light pole nearby.

Witnesses told police Wright then exited the vehicle with a firearm in tow and ran to his residence on the 400 block of Whitethorne Avenue.

Patrol officers with the Columbus Division of Police surrounded Wright’s home, and Wright surrendered without incident.