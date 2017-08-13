Playful pitbull mix Sylvia is waiting for her forever home

UNION CO., OH (WCMH) — Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week, Hattie and Max went to the Union County Humane Society, where they met pitbull mix Sylvia. Sylvia has been at the shelter for the last two months. She loves to play, but she also enjoys her downtime. She and Max had a ball playing together. Sylvia’s caretakers say their favorite thing about her is all of her kisses! She loves on people and dogs.

If you want a dog that will make you feel special and forget the long day at work you just had, she is it! If you want more information on how to adopt Sylvia, head to http://www.uchspets.org/ or visit the humane society on Aug. 19 for Clear the Shelter event! Adoption fees for dogs will only be $1.

If you want to learn more about Max’s Mission, head over to Hattie’s Facebook page or follow Max’s Mission on Instagram.