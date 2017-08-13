Police: Two transported in stable condition after shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say two people were hurt in a shooting northeast of downtown Columbus Sunday evening.

It happened around 7:42pm. Police were called to the area of 1132 Fassett Avenue on the report of a man with a knife.

Upon arrival, two victims, 46-year-old Winona McGinnis and 52-year-old James Turner told officers a unknown person approached Turner and struck him in the head with a gun. Then the person began shooting at the ground very close to him.

Turner was grazed twice. McGinnis was struck once in the leg. Both were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police.