Rallies planned Sunday afternoon in Columbus after Charlottesville violence

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — Several organizations in Columbus say they are planning rallies Sunday against the “Unite the Right” white nationalist gathering in Virginia that culminated in the death of three people and injuries to many others.

Heather Heyer died when a car rammed into a group of people who were protesting the presence of white supremacists who had gathered in Charlottesville, Virginia for a rally. Also, a state police helicopter crashed into the woods, leaving Lieutenant H. Jay Cullen, 48, and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates dead.

The car’s driver, James Alex Fields Jr. of Ohio, was charged with second-degree murder and other counts.

The Charlottesville rally’s purpose was to condemn a decision by the city to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Here are rallies planned in Columbus:

Rally Against Racism, 5pm Sunday. Summit on 16th United Methodist Church, 82 E. 16th Ave., Columbus OH 43201. Organized by Faith in Public Life.

Columbus Solidarity March For Charlottesville, 5pm Sunday. Goodale Park, 100 Buttles Ave., Columbus OH 43215. Organized by Stop Trump Columbus.

Vigil Against Fascist Violence, 8pm Sunday. Ohio Statehouse, 111 E. State St., Columbus OH 43215. Organized by several groups.