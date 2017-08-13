Suspect orders sandwich with a side of cash in south Columbus Subway robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Investigators are asking for tips after a man posing as an ordinary customer robbed a Subway shop in south Columbus.

On Friday, Jul 28, the suspect walked in to the Subway on the 3300 block of South High Street around 3pm. He stopped in the restroom first and then approached the counter. While he was in line, he let other customers go in front of him.

As customers kept coming in the door, he realized the shop wasn’t going to empty. He ordered his food and when he reached for the cash to pay, he demanded that the cashier hand over money from the register and place it in the red bag the suspect was carrying.

“At the same time with his right hand, he takes and puts it in the pocket of the hoodie he’s wearing and implies he has a weapon,” said Det. Regina Dudley with Central Ohio Crime Stoppers. “[He] handled himself very casually. It would lead one to believe that he might’ve done it before.”

The cashier handed the money over and the suspect fled the restaurant on foot, running north and then east.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s with a thin build. He weighs about 150 pounds and stands around 5-feet, 5-inches tall. He has dark brown hair, a dark brown beard, and blue eyes. He was wearing dark rimmed glasses, a black hoodie, white t-shirt, black ball cap, dark shorts and gray tennis shorts. The suspect has a tattoo on his left hand between the index finger and thumb.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect. Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. You can submit a tip over the phone, online or with the free P3 Tips mobile app, available for Android and iOS devices.