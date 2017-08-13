Total solar eclipse just over a week away: Here’s what you need to know

(WCMH) — A rare treat is coming our way a week from Monday —a total solar eclipse, spanning the nation, from the coast of Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina in the early afternoon of Aug. 21.

In Columbus, we will experience a partial solar eclipse starting at 1:04 pm and ending at 3:52 pm. We can expect a little more than 86% of the sun will be covered by the moon at 2:30 p.m. The 70-mile-wide path of totality will sweep across western Kentucky into southern Tennessee, which is as close as we get to 100% coverage of the sun for several minutes here in central Ohio.

Remember, never look at the sun directly without protection because you could suffer permanent eye damage in seconds, potentially burning a portion of your retinas causing a loss of color vision, distinction of objects, and others forms of irreversible damage from solar retinopathy.

In case you were wondering if your regular sunglasses will cut it, they won’t.

“Under no circumstances should you wear sunglasses,” said Dr. Alice Epitropoulos, an ophthalmologist with the Eye Center of Ohio. “That’s not going to provide adequate protection.”

Special certified eclipse-viewing glasses with a solar filter must meet international standards, which is published on the back of the glasses (ISO 12312-2).

Total solar eclipses occur around the world every one to two years on average, but because 70% of Earth is covered by ocean, most are not readily observable. When the celestial bodies align in just the right position, we are treated to an impressive, relatively rare spectacle.