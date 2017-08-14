Child, three, found under pile of trash in running car, dad arrested

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man was arrested Sunday after police say a three-year-old was found in the back seat of a running vehicle, under a pile of debris that was pulled from a dumpster.

It happened early Sunday morning in an alley between East 15th Avenue and East 16th Avenue in the campus area.

Two Columbus police officers and an Ohio State University police officer were patrolling the area on foot when they came across an unoccupied vehicle with the engine running, according to police. Officers noted the vehicle was full of rubbish that appeared to have been pulled from a dumpster.

The officers were preparing to leave when they noticed a small hand behind some broken residential windows that were on the back seat. When they opened the door, police say they discovered a three-year-old child asleep under the debris.

Police say the found the child’s father wandering in a nearby alley.

Police arrested 27-year-old Arthur Fullard and charged him with child endangering and possession of heroin. He also had several warrants for his arrest from multiple jurisdictions.

The child was taken to Children’s Services.

“This incident was emotionally taxing for the involved officers. Through proactive patrol and observation they were able to remove a child from a dangerous situation. I’m extremely proud of the work they continue to do on a nightly basis,” said Columbus Police Sergeant Stephen Mason

