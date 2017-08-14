Columbus police searching for endangered missing 12-year-old

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching for a high-risk missing 12-year-old who was last seen at his east Columbus home.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Anthony Jackson was last seen Sunday at about 7pm, at his home on Oakwood Avenue.

Jackson is described as a black male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 95 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. No clothing description was available.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts can call the Columbus Division of Police Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-4624.