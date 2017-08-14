Columbus VFW hit twice by serial burglars

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus detectives are still searching for multiple serial burglar suspects, who have targeted about 30 businesses around Central Ohio since May.

Many of these businesses are small and family owned. The burglars are going straight for the cash. Police said they are prying open registers, coin machines and stealing entire ATM’s.

One of the those businesses that was hit is VFW Post #4044.

“Ran straight back like they knew what they were doing, grabbed the ATM machine flipped it over on its side and busted everything loose, cut the wires,” said post quartermaster Guy Andonian. “Believe it or not, they put it in the back seat of a car.”

Columbus Police said the VFW was first robbed on June 2nd.

“That was less than a two-minute job and our alarms were going off and everything,” said Andonian.

But, it wouldn’t be the last time. Andonian said they came back on July 25th. Using a crow bar, the burglars were able to get through the front doors, even dislodging a 600 lb security magnet.

“They ran right behind the bar and started hitting the registers,” he said.

Andonian said grocery store next door was hit less than two weeks after the VFW’s first burglary.

“They used crow bars to get through its doors and couldn’t get the ATM machine out because they had it drilled and bolted to the floor,” he said. “It makes you feel uneasy. You don’t know how long it’s going to last in the area.”

He said they’ve lost about $3,000-$4,000 because of the burglaries, threatening their mission to help veterans in need.

“We’re a veterans club,” said Andonian. “It makes it even worse because we’ve got veterans that have served to protect our country, but now we’ve got low-lives that are coming in and destroying what we have kind of built.”

He said they are considering moving the VFW to another location because of the crimes.

Police are urging anyone with a tip to call Detective Kevin Morris: 614-645-2177.