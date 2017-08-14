Hilliard police introduce new motorcycle unit

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) – If you were a kid in the 1970s, this might ring a bell.

To introduce the Hilliard Division of Police motorcycle unit, Officer Brandon long channeled his inner Jon Baker in a video posted on social media Monday.

INTRODUCING OUR MOTORCYCLE UNIT — OK, Hilliard, you remember “CHiPS” — the 1970s cop show, right? Well, allow us to introduce you to “HiTS” — our agency’s traffic safety unit featuring Motor Ofc. Brandon Long. After months of training, this summer he has officially hit the streets of Hilliard, where he will be assisting in all things traffic-related. We thought we’d have some fun with his debut.