Lottery to be held for special deer hunting opportunities

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A lottery drawing will be held for special deer hunting opportunities in Logan County, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced.

The drawing will take place on Tuesday, August 29 at the West Mansfield Conservation Club at 700 South Main Street in West Mansfield. The hunts will take place on Saturdays and Sundays between September 30 and November 26 on property managed by Transportation Research Center in Logan County.

Registration begins at 5 p.m. and the drawing will be held at 6 p.m. To participate in the drawing, hunters must appear in person, be at least 18 years old and present a valid 2017-2018 Ohio hunting license and deer permit.

Youth hunters may participate in the hunt but are not eligible for the drawing.

Hunters must attend a mandatory orientation prior to their hunting dates, which will be announced after the drawing. Permits are transferable up to the date of the orientation session, but not after. Hunters must follow all rules and regulations that apply to the Ohio’s deer-archery hunting season, as well as rules that are assigned to this special controlled deer hunt