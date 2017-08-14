Man lit on fire at Denny’s says he is determined to move forward

By Published: Updated:

(KGW) Nearly four months after he was doused with gasoline and lit on fire at a Happy Valley, Oregon Denny’s, walking remains a goal for Scott Ranstrom.

“I’m trying to take steps,” he said.

The 69-year-old Vietnam veteran didn’t know his attacker.

He doesn’t like to think about him.

“Every morning I get up with expectations of tomorrow, not what happened,” said Ranstrom, his hands covered by protective gloves.

Sitting in a private room in Vibra Specialty Hospital, a recovery center for those who need long-term, in-patient care, Ranstrom is unwavering.

He remembers everything.

“There was nobody in the room,” he said. “I didn’t see this guy come in and be seated.”

Ranstrom, who frequented that Denny’s for its hot coffee and strong wifi, believes he had his back to his attacker.

“All of a sudden, I feel something cold on me. I realize it’s gasoline and I think, ‘What the heck?’ All of a sudden, poof. I’m up in flames,” he said. “If I’d have taken one breath when the flames were up, I’d have been dead.”

Ranstrom fell to the floor and landed so hard he damaged a kidney, an injury that requires he be on dialysis moving forward.

He covered his mouth with his hands and rolled.

“I’m squirming and rolling all over the floor. I can’t put the flames out,” he said. “It’s the most horrifying thing in the world to smell your own skin burning off your body and your hair going away.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2fFJiHK

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s