ODOT announces start of South Side Mega Fix

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — You can expect to see even more orange barrels out in Columbus as The Ohio Department of Transportation announces their plans for the South Side Mega Fix.

ODOT says it will be the biggest construction project to happen in Central Ohio. To give you an idea of just how big – the price tag for projects in the past cost anywhere from 40-50 million dollars, this mega fix will cost 113 million.

Construction began Sunday night on both sides of Interstate 71 between Frank Road and Springtown Road.

Project Engineer Andrew Opsitnik says, “The project is a complete reconstruction of I-71 between Stringtown Road and 315. We’re going to rip out all the existing pavement and completely rebuild it from the ground up.”

ODOT says it’s all to enhance capacity, reduce congestion and improve safety.

“Cleveland to Cincinnati is a very complex corridor to Ohio, over the past several years [we] have been working on the north side,” said District 6 Deputy Director Mitch Blackford. “Now it’s the south side’s [turn] to invest.”

Traffic will be maintained throughout the whole project as lane closures are only permitted during off-peak hours. There will be a new lane in both directions, which will be the biggest impact.

“While we’re still maintaining those three lanes that we have now they are going to be narrower, people are going to see smaller shoulders, they are going to be driving on temporary pavement,” said Opsitnik.

It’s a five-mile project of adding lanes, new bridges, pavement and ramps. This week the left lane of I-71 will be closed at night to set up a portable barrier wall. The I-71/I-270 interchange (southbound only) will be reconfigured.

Crews will also build a new ramp from I-71 south to Stringtown Road and relocate the ramp from I-270 east to I-71 south.

ODOT says drivers should keep an eye out for the night lane closures and shifting traffic. Pay close attention, slow down and don’t drive distracted.

“You might drive through the job one day and traffic may be different the next day,” said Opsitnik.

The entire project is expected to be complete by the fall of 2020.