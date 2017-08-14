Police arrest video shows Ohio officer punching resisting suspect

By Published:

EUCLID, OH (AP) — Suburban Cleveland police officials say an incident recorded on a cellphone video of a white officer repeatedly punching a black man and hitting his head on the pavement will be reviewed.

Euclid police has issued a statement that says the struggle occurred Saturday morning after a traffic stop. Police say a 25-year-old Cleveland man ignored the officer’s orders and began resisting. The video shows a struggle lasting more than three minutes before the man is handcuffed with help from other officers.

WEWS-TV reports the video had been shared on Facebook more than 12,000 times by Saturday night.

The man was examined at a jail and then released after posting bond for driving under suspension and resisting arrest charges.

Euclid police say the incident was recorded on a cruiser’s dashboard camera.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s