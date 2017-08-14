Police in Worthington warn of two recent ‘stranger danger’ incidents

WORTHINGTON, OH (WCMH) — Worthington parents are worried after reports of two stranger danger incidents in the same neighborhood. Worthington Police said Sunday afternoon a nine-year-old girl was approached by a man in her own yard. He told her to get in his car. After hearing the news, another parent stepped forward saying a man with a similar description approached her nine-year-old daughter last month.

“That’s certainly a concern and that’s certainly something that we want to make our children aware of especially with school getting ready to start back here this week,” said Lt. Michael Holton.

On Sunday around 4 p.m., police said a man pulled into a driveway on East North Street where several children were playing in their yard, and told a nine-year-old girl to get in. Another parent said her nine-year-old daughter had the same thing happen to her walking to a friend’s house on Ridgedale Drive North on July 12th.

Police said both children reacted exactly like they’re taught.

“The girls did not approach the vehicle. They fled the area and they went home and then they told their parents,” said Lt. Holton.

Kris Leichtenberg who lives nearby said he worries about his 15-year-old daughter.

“Trying to keep our eye out for predators you know that’s something that I as a dad am definitely worried about,” said Leichtenberg.

Neighbor Todd Kleinpaste said his son won’t be walking to school alone.

“It was a bit shocking at the same time you never know what’s going to be going on.”

Police urge parents to report any suspicious cars or people. Until he’s caught, parents are keeping their kids close.

“They are the innocent ones and we need to watch out for them,” said Leichtenberg.

Police said the suspect in both cases is described as a white man in his early 30’s with facial hair. He was driving a gray or silver hatchback, possibly a Ford Focus. If you know anything, please call police.