Police searching for man accused of robbing south Columbus business

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police in Columbus have issued a warrant for a man accused of robbing a business on the south side of Columbus.

It happened at the Lucky Duck II at 3479 South High Street on June 11, 2017.

Police say 27-year-old Antoine Paige Phillips passed a note to an employee demanding cash. He also said he was armed, according to police.

The clerk complied and gave him money,

Phillips is described as a black male between 28 and 35-years-old.  He stood between 5’5″and 5’6″ and weighed between 140 and 150 pounds. He has a goatee and was wearing a black OSU hooded sweatshirt, red shorts and a black baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4665 or Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

