Stunt driver dies while filming ‘Deadpool 2’

By Published:
A police officer examines a motorcycle after a female stunt driver working on the movie "Deadpool 2" died after a crash on set, in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday Aug. 14, 2017. Vancouver police say the driver was on a motorcycle when the crash occurred on the movie set on Monday morning. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A female stunt driver died Monday from a motorcycle crash during filming for the movie “Deadpool 2” near the waterfront in downtown Vancouver, police said.

The driver’s name was not immediately released.

A crumpled motorcycle was seen lying on its side on the sidewalk outside the Shaw Tower office building. A window in the building was smashed.

Nathan Kramchynski, who works on the seventh floor of the building, said he watched rehearsals of the stunt at the Vancouver Convention Centre. The stunt woman had been riding the motorcycle down a set of stairs from the convention center and stopped when she reached the street, he said.

When the accident happened, the driver appeared to pick up speed, crossed the street and swerved to avoid pedestrians before disappearing from his view, Kramchynski said.

“She lost control really quickly. It happened in a split second,” he said. “She was going full throttle and then there’s a building there.”

He said a firetruck and police cars arrived instantly. “The response was actually incredible.”

The ambulance remained at the scene for about 15 or 20 minutes before leaving, he added.

Another witness, Sharmina Kermalli, said she had just walked into a Starbucks next door to where the accident happened when she heard a loud crash. She ran out of the coffee shop and saw glass still falling on the body of the woman.

Police said officers were at the scene and investigators with WorkSafeBC, the provincial workplace safety agency, were also looking into the crash.

“We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of ‘Deadpool 2’ this morning.  Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time,” said a spokesman for 20th Century Fox.

Deadpool, a Marvel Comics superhero, is played by Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds.

A stuntman was fatally injured last month in Georgia during production of “The Walking Dead.” He fell head-first onto concrete about 22 feet (7 meters) below after appearing to try to grab a railing to stop his fall.

