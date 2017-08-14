Three people killed in Fairfield County crash

BALTIMORE, OH (WCMH) — Deputies in Fairfield County are investigating a crash that left three people dead.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, several emergency crews were called to the 11000 block of Lancaster-Kirkersville Road NW (SR 158) on the report of a crash Monday morning.

Deputies say three people were killed in the crash.

Lancaster-Kirkersville Road NW is closed in the area, while crews investigate.

