Troopers investigating fatal crash in Licking County

By Published:

JOHNSTOWN, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Licking County.

According to the OSHP, at about 11:45pm, Sunday, a 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo being driven by Bryan E. Lake, 25, of Galloway, was traveling eastbound on US 62 near Johnstown, when the vehicle went left of center.

Troopers say Lake overcorrected the car, and drove off the right side of the road.

The vehicle overturned several times causing Lake to be ejected, before coming to rest against a tree.

Lake was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash, but say Lake was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a contributor in the crash.

