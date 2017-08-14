Woman pleads guilty to DUI crash that injured family pushing SUV down freeway

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Pamela Aitchison pled guilty Monday morning to crashing her car into the back of a disabled SUV while it was being pushed off the highway two years ago. Aitchison, 61, of Columbus, faces up to three years in prison and three years of post release control.

Frances and Anthony Sanderell say that when their vehicle died on I-270 near the Georgesville Road exit August 24, 2015, they got out and, along with their three sons, started pushing. Frances posted a plea on Facebook:

Urgent Request!!!!! My family is stuck on the side of the freeway…….we have lost our transmission………we do not have any cash left as we just spent everything we had to get new parts and fluid……..please if someone could just help us get off of the freeway………it would be greatly appreciated……….we are on 270 south 1 mile from georgesville road……..please we just need to get off of the freeway

No help arrived and after several hours of pushing, they were struck from behind by Aitchison.

Aitchison’s blood alcohol level registered .19, more than twice the legal limit.

Aidan Sanderell, who was 16 at the time, was the most seriously hurt.

“I was straddling the hitch and it just happened too fast,” Aidan said. “I barely was able to throw my arms up and that’s how I got the scars.”

Aidan’s arms were badly scarred from broken glass. He suffered two broken legs and now uses a cane to walk. He dropped out of school and has struggled to get back on track.

Aidan Sanderell said Monday he doesn’t think Aitchison understands the impact the accident had on the lives of his family.

“I don’t think it’s possible to get justice. I don’t think anything I can take from her will be enough,” he said.

Ian Sanderell, who was 22 at the time of the accident, suffered minor injuries but remains haunted by the memory.

“I think I was the first one to register that she was coming up the freeway and I see that scenario play out every night when I go to sleep and it keeps me awake in bed,” Ian said. “I’m grateful that we’re all still here but everything that’s happened as a result of the accident I think has marked each one of us for life.”

In a plea bargain, Aitchison agreed to plead guilty to attempted felonious assault and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Frances Sanderell was not happy about the plea agreement.

“I really think that had we gone to trial we would have won and it would have been more time behind bars for her,” said Frances.

The Sanderell family was homeless at the time of the accident and continues to struggle. After the accident, they lived in motels for more than a year before settling into an apartment.

Hannah Sanderell, 21, who put plans for college on hold after the accident, describes homelessness as walking on a frozen river.

“You never know when you’re going to fall back in,” Hannah said. “We treat homeless people like absolute garbage in this country and if my brothers and I do anything in this world, it will change that.”

Sentencing for Aitchison is set for October 4.