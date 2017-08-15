America’s Got Talent recap: Live Shows Week One

(WCMH) – The first week of America’s Got Talent live shows began Tuesday night.

Christian Guardino

The show began with 16-year-old Christian Guardino, the recipient of Howie Mandel’s golden buzzer during the audition rounds.

Guardino performed Foy Vance’s “Make it Rain.”

My gosh,I am so proud. I am bursting with emotion. I saw you backstage. You were so nervous,” said Howie Mandel after Tuesday’s performance. “You know what you are in one word, you are magic. Because a magician makes something appear out of nowhere. And I don’t know where that comes from, I don’t know where you get it, get it, but you are just wonderful.”

To vote for Christian, call 1-866-60-AGT01 (1-866-602-4801) or online at nbc.com/agtvote