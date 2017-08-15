Arrest made in Worthington ‘stranger danger’ incidents

WORTHINGTON, OH (WCMH) — Worthington police say they have made an arrest in multiple child enticement incidents in the area.

Police said Sunday afternoon a nine-year-old girl was approached by a man in her own yard. He told her to get in his car. After hearing the news, another parent stepped forward saying a man with a similar description approached her nine-year-old daughter last month.

On Sunday around 4 p.m., police said a man pulled into a driveway on East North Street where several children were playing in their yard, and told a nine-year-old girl to get in. Another parent said her nine-year-old daughter had the same thing happen to her walking to a friend’s house on Ridgedale Drive North on July 12th.

Police said both children reacted exactly like they’re taught.

Police have not released any more details on the arrest.