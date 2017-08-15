Clear the Shelters hits Central Ohio this weekend

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — If you are looking to add a furry friend to your family, there’s no better time than to do so this weekend.

NBC4 is teaming up with local Central Ohio humane societies to clear the shelters and find animals their fur-ever home.

The Fayette County Humane Society is hoping to find homes for their collection of cats and kittens on Saturday’s Clear the Shelters Day.

“We will have about 30 to 40 cats and kittens ready for their forever home at a reduced adoption fee of $20,” said humane officer Brad Adams.

Adams says the shelter houses kittens and cats between the ages of five weeks to six months old.

“We have about a 97% adoption rate here,” said Adams.

To adopt is simple. All you have to do is come to the shelter on Saturday. Find your fur-ever pet. Fill out adoption paperwork and pay a $20 fee.

“We will be open between 8 am and 1 pm. So everybody can come on down and find their new friend for life,” said Adams.

Participating shelters in central Ohio teaming up with NBC 4:

Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center

4340 Tamarack Blvd, Columbus Ohio

4340 Tamarack Blvd, Columbus Ohio Fairfield County Dog Adoption Center and Shelter

1715 Granville Pike, Lancaster Ohio

1715 Granville Pike, Lancaster Ohio Humane Society of Delaware County

4920 OH-37, Delaware Ohio

4920 OH-37, Delaware Ohio Union County Humane Society

16540 County Home Rd, Marysville Ohio

16540 County Home Rd, Marysville Ohio Fayette County Humane Society

153 S Main St #3, Washington Ct Hs Ohio