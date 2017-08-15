Construction permanently closing two parking lots for Ohio State football games

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Starting this year, gameday parking for Ohio State University football is going to be a bit tougher after construction is set to permanently close two parking lots.

Starting the night of September 4, the Polo, and Dodd parking lots will be permanently closed due to construction related to the relocation of Cannon Drive. The project will remove 2,100 parking spaces.

“While we recognize this will be an inconvenience, it is important that Cannon Drive construction begin as soon as possible. It is easier for fans if we make parking and transportation changes prior to the season rather than changing offerings week-to-week,” the university released in a statement.

Fans who have traditionally parked in these lots are encouraged to:

· Arrive early

· Avoid the Medical Center area and expect travel delays

· Park in the 9th Ave. Garage or in West Campus lots (near Kenny Road)