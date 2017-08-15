Defying Europe’s egg scare, Belgian town makes giant omelet

By Published:
Cooks and volunteers stir eggs on an oversize pan at the 22nd Giant Omelet event in Malmedy, Belgium, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Defying rain and a tainted egg scandal that has shaken European consumers, a Belgian town has turned nearly 10,000 eggs into a giant omelet for the whole community. (AP Photo/Daniela Berretta)

MALMEDY, Belgium (AP) — Defying rain and a tainted egg scandal that has shaken European consumers, a Belgian town has turned nearly 10,000 eggs into a giant omelet for the whole community.

Cooks and volunteers whipped up the massive concoction Tuesday using enormous wooden utensils, an oversized and oiled pan, bacon and green onions. They then distributed it to a hungry public.

It’s an annual event in the town of Malmedy that took on greater meaning this year, as several European countries have reported receiving eggs or egg products contaminated by a pesticide.

Several Dutch and Belgian poultry producers are under investigation, though no one has fallen ill from the eggs and health risk is considered low.

Omelet event co-founder Benedicte Mathy says organizers verified the sourcing for all the eggs used and deemed them danger-free.

