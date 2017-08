CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) — Deputies in Ross County are looking for a man who was last seen last Wednesday.

According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Ryan Hurtt was last seen by family members on August 9.

He is described as a white male standing 6’4″ and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. He has a shaved head and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 740-773-1185.