Dublin man accused of exposing himself at COSI, Petland, Half Price Books

By Published: Updated:
(Columbus Police)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man suspected in several public indecency cases was charged and arrested Tuesday.

Police say John M. Hammel is suspected of exposing himself at Half Price Books, COSI and Petland between June 7 and August 4.

According to court records Hammel was observed fondling his genitals under his shorts as he walked among juvenile females. In two incidents, he also exposed himself.

Police say the incidents were corroborated through video evidence and witness accounts.

Police initially asked for help identifying a suspect after a girl reported seeing a man expose himself in the toy section of Half Price Books.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s