Dublin man accused of exposing himself at COSI, Petland, Half Price Books

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man suspected in several public indecency cases was charged and arrested Tuesday.

Police say John M. Hammel is suspected of exposing himself at Half Price Books, COSI and Petland between June 7 and August 4.

According to court records Hammel was observed fondling his genitals under his shorts as he walked among juvenile females. In two incidents, he also exposed himself.

Police say the incidents were corroborated through video evidence and witness accounts.

Police initially asked for help identifying a suspect after a girl reported seeing a man expose himself in the toy section of Half Price Books.