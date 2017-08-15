Man in stable condition after southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a man was shot twice Monday night.

Police say they were called to the 1100 block of Sullivant Avenue on the report of a gunshot victim.

The victim, now identified as 30-year-old Marcos Williams, told police he had been shot by an unknown suspect near 750 Canonby Place.

Williams was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. Police say he had gunshot wounds in his left shin and right calf.

If you have any information about the incident, please contact the Columbus Police Assault Unit at 614-645-4141.