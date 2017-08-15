Mazda recalls nearly 80K vehicles to replace faulty air bags

By Published:
The company logo signs on the grille of a 2007 Mazda Cx-7 crossover utility vehicle on the lot of a Mazda dealer in the southeast Denver suburb of Centennial, Colo., on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. Mazda North American Operations said Tuesday, May 1, 2007 its U.S. auto sales fell 5.9 percent in April, as weaker car sales offset growth for trucks. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DETROIT (AP) — Mazda is recalling nearly 80,000 cars and SUVs, some for a second time, to replace dangerous Takata air bag inflators.

The recall covers front passenger inflators on certain 2007 through 2009 and 2012 CX-7, CX-9 and Mazda 6 vehicles. The recalls vary by state and age of the vehicles.

Takata inflators can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel into drivers and passengers. As many as 19 people have been killed and more than 180 hurt due to the problem.

The recall supersedes one issued in January that temporarily replaced older Takata inflators with the same parts. Ammonium nitrate used in the inflators can deteriorate over time. The company says newer inflators are safer. In the latest recall, dealers will install permanent replacement inflators that don’t use ammonium nitrate.

