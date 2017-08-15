Missing woman survives a month in Alabama woods after getting lost

By Published:

BULLOCK COUNTY, AL(WSFA) A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Alabama. Her survival story is being called a miracle.

Lisa Theris, 25, had been missing for nearly a month when she emerged from the wood line on Highway 82 over the weekend and was spotted by someone driving by.

A massive search had been underway for Theris and spanned several counties, with multiple agencies involved in the investigation.

She had no shelter, no shoes, no phone, no purse and was all by herself in thousands of acres of isolated, dense forest. There were no roads or homes anywhere around her in the expansive block of land.

“She had been out lost in the woods,” Sheriff Raymond Rodgers said. “She said she was drinking water out of a brook and eating berries and mushrooms.”

He also revealed that Lisa lost 50 pounds during the weeks she was on her own in the wilderness.

Lisa told authorities she was on the move, doing all she could to find a way out and get help. She finally managed to make it to the highway on Saturday.

