North Columbus shooting leaves one in critical condition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus say one person is in critical condition following a shooting in an apartment complex on the north side of the city.

It happened around 9:06pm on the 2400 block of Goldengate Square.

The victim was taken to OSU’s Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.

No suspect information was released by police.

