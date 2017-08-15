Pantone creates ‘Purple Rain’ hue to honor Prince

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 1985 file photo, Prince performs at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Liu Heung Shing, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A shade of purple named for the late superstar Prince was announced Monday by the icon’s estate.

This image provided by the Pantone Color Institute shows “Love Symbol #2,” that the institute and the estate of the late music superstar Prince announced as a new shade of purple Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, named for his famous love symbol. He used the symbol as his name from 1993 to 2000 in a dispute with his record label, Warner Bros. Records. Prince also made the color his signature after his ‘80s hit “Purple Rain.” (Pantone Color Institute via AP)

The “Purple Rain” hue created by the Pantone Color Institute was dubbed “Love Symbol #2,” paying tribute to his custom Yamaha piano and the squiggly graphic Prince began using as his name in 1993 in a testy battle with Warner Bros. Records over ownership of some of his biggest hits. He switched back to Prince as a name in 2000 after his Warner contract expired.

Prince died in April 2016 at age 57 of an opioid overdose, according to authorities.

