Police searching for suspect after west Columbus robbery

By Published:
Suspect photos provided by Columbus Police

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a robbery at a United Dairy Farmers Sunday night.

Police say the suspect entered the store, located at 1043 W. Broad Street, around 11:43 pm.

He went to the counter and acted like he wanted to buy cigarettes. Then, when the clerk turned around, he demanded money from the register and suggested he had a gun.

The clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money, and the suspect fled the scene.

Police say the suspect is a 5’10 black male, weighing about 150-180 pounds. He had a goatee and was wearing a black jacket, red shorts, and a red shirt over his head. Police think he is between the ages of 28 and 35.

If you have any information on the incident, please contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.

